CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $30.10 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

