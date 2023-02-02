Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,983 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,910,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,239. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $311.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.