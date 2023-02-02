Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SBRA stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

