Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 411 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

