Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,817 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 459,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

About Matador Resources

MTDR opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 3.53.

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.