FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $233.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.72.

Shares of FDX opened at $202.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.00. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $253.50. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

