FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $233.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.72.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $202.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.00. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $253.50. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.