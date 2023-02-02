Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

