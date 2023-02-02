HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Michael S. Cuffe Sells 4,000 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,801.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $261.46 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.22.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

