Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 600 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 600 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $19,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,105,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,779,918.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 7,574 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $255,092.32.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,900 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $66,576.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $161,640.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 9,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $323,424.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

Tucows Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.