IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CFO Michael Gray Sells 3,596 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Gray sold 3,596 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $14,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IMARA Stock Down 1.7 %

IMRA opened at $4.54 on Thursday. IMARA Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMARA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

