Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank raised Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.
Hugo Boss Price Performance
Hugo Boss stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.20. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
About Hugo Boss
HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.
