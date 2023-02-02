Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 51.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Truist Financial cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of PTON opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

