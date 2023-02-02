Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

