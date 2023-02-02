Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

