Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $220.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $328.00. The stock has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

