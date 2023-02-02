Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.
Astra Space Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.26.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Astra Space will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
