Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.22. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

