Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $228.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

