Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $268.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.37. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $284.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Stories

