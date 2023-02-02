GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 420,123 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
