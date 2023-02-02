Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $398.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.21. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $621.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

About Charter Communications



Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

