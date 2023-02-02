Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.67.

NYSE:DOV opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dover by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dover by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

