First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $166.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.17. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.63 and a 1 year high of $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.38.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.