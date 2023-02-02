Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 26.2 %

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 313,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

