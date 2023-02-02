Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1,382.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3,455.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

