Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $112.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $131.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.68.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

