First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

