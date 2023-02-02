Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

About Daqo New Energy

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

