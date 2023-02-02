Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSHA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

