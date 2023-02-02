Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 67.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,987,833 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 277.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

