Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 571 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

