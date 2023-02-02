Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $428,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

