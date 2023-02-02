Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Western Union by 53.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

