Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 24,178 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,178 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,226,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,561,761.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

