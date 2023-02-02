Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 109 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

NYSE:AAP opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

