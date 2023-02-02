Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,462. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.91 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.