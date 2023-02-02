Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.27 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,172 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Foot Locker worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 23.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 126.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,910 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 45.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 823,347 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 258,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 718,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.