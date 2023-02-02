Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 120,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 893,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,928,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials Stock Performance

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

MP Materials stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.76. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

