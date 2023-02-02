Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,101,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $14,227,890.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,238,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,064,905.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 777,530 shares of company stock worth $52,707,928. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

