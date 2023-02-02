Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.33 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,755 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

