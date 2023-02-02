Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,480 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 247,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,176 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 341,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 58,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $201,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PK. Barclays dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PK stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 344.83%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

