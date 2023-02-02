Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 627 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 34,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 71,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

