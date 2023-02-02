Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $117.30 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

