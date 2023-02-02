Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 489,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vontier by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 362,325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 357,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

