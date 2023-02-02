Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.52 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

