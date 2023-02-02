PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 2.4 %

PTC stock opened at $138.11 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

