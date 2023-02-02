IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $161.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

