Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 158 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of ICU Medical worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $194.94 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.67.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.