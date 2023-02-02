C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

