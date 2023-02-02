Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

